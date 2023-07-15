New Delhi: Competition should be fostered among states to improve ease of farming activities and allied businesses so that agriculture can play a key role in India's journey to becoming a developed nation and achieve inclusive development, green growth and gainful employment, the Aayog has said in a report.

In a working paper published by the federal policy think tank under the title, 'From Green Revolution to Amrit Kaal: lessons and way forward for Indian agriculture,' the authors--NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand and consultant Jaspal Singh--listed out measures to be taken to promote the farm sector.

The authors said the two biggest challenges facing the planet are climate change and overexploitation and degradation of natural resources. The type and methods of farming have a significant bearing on these. The authors made a strong case for ushering in fresh investments into the sector and for greater role for the private sector.

Giving a roadmap for agriculture to play a key role in India's journey towards a developed nation, the report said that significant and sustained increase in farmers’ income and transformation of agriculture requires a paradigm shift in the approach towards the sector.

"Changes in old regulations and liberalisation of the sector are necessary for creating an enabling environment for a modern and vibrant agriculture during Amrit Kaal," the report said, referring to the next 25 years.

An enhanced role for the private sector in both pre and post-harvest phases, liberalised output markets, an active land lease market, and emphasis on efficiency will equip agriculture to address the challenges of the twenty-first century and contribute towards India's goal of becoming a developed economy, the report said.

"Competition among states to improve “ease of doing farming and farm business" needs to be promoted, the report said.

Future progress of agriculture requires action on several fronts involving central and state governments. A well-coordinated action and strategy between the two levels of government is needed to ensure that agriculture marches to the next stage of development, along with other sectors, the report said.

The shift towards modernisation of agriculture will involve the introduction and promotion of knowledge and skill intensive practices within agriculture, private and corporate sector investments in agriculture, new institutions of producers, integrated food system-based mechanisms, and new types of linkages between producers and end users, the report said.

These changes, in turn, require liberalization of the agriculture sector in the form of providing a facilitating regulatory environment and responsible public and private investments, the report said.