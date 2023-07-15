Promote 'ease of doing farming' : NITI Aayog report2 min read 15 Jul 2023, 05:46 PM IST
Changes in old regulations and liberalisation of the sector are necessary for creating an enabling environment for a modern and vibrant agriculture
New Delhi: Competition should be fostered among states to improve ease of farming activities and allied businesses so that agriculture can play a key role in India's journey to becoming a developed nation and achieve inclusive development, green growth and gainful employment, the Aayog has said in a report.
