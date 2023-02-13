Protecting health of Earth is our duty: Shivraj
- Madhya Pradesh chief minister said that the reckless use of chemical fertilizers and pesticides to increase production has badly affected the health of the Earth and the quality of the soil
NEW DELHI : Protecting the health of the Earth is our highest duty, said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×