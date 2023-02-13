Protecting health of Earth is our duty: Shivraj

He said that the state of MP is the largest producer of wheat in the country. “We have made every possible effort to increase production in the state. In this, the work of increasing the irrigation area is noteworthy. In the year 2003, only 7.5 lakh hectare area was irrigated in the state. By increasing this, now we are irrigating 45 lakh hectare area. Our target is to provide irrigation facility in 65 lakh hectares. The use of new technology and good seeds is being encouraged in the state to increase production."