Pulse of the nation: Can India become self-sufficient in producing dal?
Summary
- Last week, the government launched a new portal to buy pulses directly from farmers at support prices, targeting to be self-sufficient by 2027
Last week, the government launched a new portal to buy pulses directly from farmers at support prices, targeting to be self-sufficient by 2027. To achieve that goal farmers will also need high-yielding varieties and a favourable trade policy. Mint explains:
