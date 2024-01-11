Pulse of the nation: Can India become self-sufficient in producing dal?

Last week, the government launched a new portal to buy pulses directly from farmers at support prices, targeting to be self-sufficient by 2027. To achieve that goal farmers will also need high-yielding varieties and a favourable trade policy. Mint explains:

What is the new portal about?

Last week, the government launched a new portal where farmers growing pulses can register and sell their produce directly to central agencies at the minimum support price (MSP). The move follows a spike in consumer prices which were 18% higher year-on-year in November 2023. Farmers often hesitate to grow pulses, preferring rice and wheat which government agencies procure at MSP to supply to the food security scheme. The Centre hopes the promise of assured purchase will get farmers to plant more pulses and cut imports. By end-2027, it expects India to be a net exporter of pulses.

What is the current supply gap?

In the past few years production of pulses was estimated at 27-28 million tonnes. Imports were 2.5 million tonnes in 2022-23. The shortfall is largely in varieties like arhar (pigeon pea), where lower production led to a surge in prices and imports. Other than pigeon peas, India also imports black gram and lentils. To increase domestic availability and cool retail prices, the government has allowed duty free import of pigeon peas, black gram and lentils till March 2025. While higher supply of imported pulses can help reduce local prices, it can also dissuade farmers from increasing the area under cultivation.

Can the country’s pulses go the oilseeds way?

Influx of cheap, imported edible oils like palm and soybean oil increased India’s dependence on imports by outcompeting local supplies. India imports over 60% of its edible oil needs. Imports constitute about 10% of domestic consumption for pulses. This is unlikely to increase significantly since India is the largest grower and consumer of pulses globally.

What can be done to increase production?

Indian diets are cereal-heavy and therefore calorie-dense but nutritionally poor. Supplying protein-rich pulses under the food security scheme—which caters to more than 800 million Indians— will create an assured market for growers and improve nutritional outcomes. Farmers also need improved climate-resilient varieties. Some pulses like arhar are low-yield, long-duration crops. Pulses can fix nitrogen in soil, improve soil fertility and have a low carbon footprint—farmers deserve a premium for these.

Is demand going to increase sharply?

Federal think-tank Niti Aayog says demand for pulses is expected to increase to 33 million tonnes by 2029-30. To meet this demand, productivity has to be lifted from current low levels. For instance, the average yield of arhar produced in India was 860 kg per hectare in 2022. This is not very different from the average yield of 850 kg per hectare recorded way back in 1961. Global seed giants are not interested in pulses, which means India will have to invest more in public research on pulses and release high-yielding varieties.