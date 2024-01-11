Pulse of the nation: Can India become self-sufficient in producing dal?

Is demand going to increase sharply?

Federal think-tank Niti Aayog says demand for pulses is expected to increase to 33 million tonnes by 2029-30. To meet this demand, productivity has to be lifted from current low levels. For instance, the average yield of arhar produced in India was 860 kg per hectare in 2022. This is not very different from the average yield of 850 kg per hectare recorded way back in 1961. Global seed giants are not interested in pulses, which means India will have to invest more in public research on pulses and release high-yielding varieties.