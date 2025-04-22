Industry
Hit by weather and fires, Punjab to join Centre's crop insurance scheme after holding back for nine years
Vijay C. Roy 4 min read 22 Apr 2025, 08:00 PM IST
- The reason it has agreed to implement the scheme is the huge losses suffered by farmers due to bad weather and farm fires.
New Delhi: Punjab, one of the country's main farming states, will finally join the Union government's crop insurance scheme after holding out for nine years.
