‘Purple revolution’ from J&K offers attractive start-up avenues: Jitendra Singh

‘Purple revolution’ from J&K offers attractive start-up avenues: Jitendra Singh3 min read . 08:23 PM IST
- The minister said that those who have entered the lavender sector are making a fortune out of it
The ‘Purple Revolution’ from Jammu and Kashmir offers attractive start-up avenues, said Union Minister of state for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh on Thursday.
The ‘Purple Revolution’ from Jammu and Kashmir offers attractive start-up avenues, said Union Minister of state for Science and Technology, Jitendra Singh on Thursday.
Addressing a conference on ‘Sustainable Agricultural Innovations for Resilient Agri-Food Systems’, the minister said that those who have entered the lavender sector are making a fortune out of it. But a wider publicity and awareness about these new opportunities of livelihood rolled out in recent years is required. “The pace of innovation in India has assumed global scale, but the change of mindset also needs to be encouraged at the same pace."
Addressing a conference on ‘Sustainable Agricultural Innovations for Resilient Agri-Food Systems’, the minister said that those who have entered the lavender sector are making a fortune out of it. But a wider publicity and awareness about these new opportunities of livelihood rolled out in recent years is required. “The pace of innovation in India has assumed global scale, but the change of mindset also needs to be encouraged at the same pace."
Singh added that several pathbreaking decisions like new guidelines for geospatial technology and relaxation in the regulations for developing drone are also enabling provisions for today’s agriculture entrepreneurs and Agri-startups.
“This government has brought in an amendment in the hundred-year-old Indian Forest Act which was enacted by the British government. Following this amendment, the home-grown Bamboo has been exempted from the Forest Act. Now, the youth could use the versatile properties of Bamboo for agriculture entrepreneurship as well as in other sectors. Even in our immediate neighborhood there are huge reserves of bamboo in districts like Kathua and Reasi but these were never adequately explored," he said.
The minister said that sustainable innovations are the prerequisites for sustainable StartUps and sustainable means of livelihood. To achieve this, it is important to link with industry right from the beginning and make the industry an equal stakeholder so that the research projects are determined by the industry requirements.
Singh added that agricultural development is one of the most powerful tools to end economic constraints, boost shared prosperity and feed a projected 9.7 billion people by 2050. “Healthy, sustainable and inclusive food systems are critical to achieve the world’s development goals. The Minister, however, emphasized the need to address the climate related issues to avoid their adverse effect on agriculture sector."
He further said that the areas which will ensure sustainability of agriculture are genetic innovations for climate-resilient agri-food systems, pest management innovations, biodiversity conservation, carbon neutrality and reducing use of fossil fuels in agriculture. “The agricultural innovations to enhance food security and productivity in a sustainable manner, climate resilient food solutions, restoration of natural resources, future of farming, agricultural sensors, farming drones, and public health and food safety are important issues concerning the agriculture world over including India."
“Policy makers and agricultural scientists in India are working hard on improving livelihoods and creating more and better jobs, including for women and youth, improving food security for all, including access to safe and nutritious food and making agriculture and food more sustainable and more climate-smart, while reducing greenhouse gas emissions," he said.
The minister added that agriculture has changed dramatically in the 20th Century as food and fiber productivity has soared due to new technologies, mechanization, increased chemical use, specialization, and government policies that favored maximizing production and reducing food prices. “But, the challenges of 21st Century ranging from climate changes to pest attacks and conflicts could pose a threat. I am convinced that agricultural scientists are capable enough to help India lead the way."