Racing pulses: Why aren’t dal prices dropping?

How have retail prices moved?

Consumers in India use a whole variety of pulses, including tur (pigeon pea), masoor (lentils), chana (gram), urad (black gram), and moong (green gram) as a staple. The most recent data from the consumer affairs department shows that except for lentils, the year-on-year price rise in other varieties ranges from 19% for gram to 41% for tur. In some major cities the price rise is more pronounced. For instance, retail tur prices in Delhi have shot up by about 50% to ₹173 per kg now compared with ₹118 last year. The price rise is worrying as pulses are an important source of protein for many families.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}