Train to Kashmir: How the region’s first rail link with the rest of India will impact its key sectors
Irfan Amin Malik 9 min read 16 Jan 2025, 06:51 PM IST
- The first direct rail link to Kashmir promises to transform the Valley by integrating it with the rest of India, enabling quick and affordable movement of people and goods. The region’s key sectors—tourism, handicrafts, horticulture—as well as other industries will benefit.
Srinagar: The first-ever rail service connecting Srinagar with the rest of the country is set to launch this month, connecting India’s northernmost region like never before. The much-anticipated Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Railway Project (USBRL) promises to transform the Kashmir Valley by seamlessly integrating Kashmir with the rest of India.
