According to Mushtaq Chaya, chairman of the J&K Hoteliers Club, the train service will transform Kashmir into a commercial hub. Chaya explained that while a flight could accommodate only 250 tourists, a train can carry many more. “It will be fantastic to see our hotels,homestays, houseboats, and shikaras packed with visitors, offering great experiences for tourists. We are already witnessing a surge in the number of hotels and restaurants in the Valley, which is a positive sign for our economy," he added.