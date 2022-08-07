RBI rate hike unlikely to affect tractor demand, says Escorts Kubota Group

The repo rate hike can further increase inflation and may impact the sale of other commodities. Highlighting its impact on tractor sales Bharat Madan explains, "If you look at the industry in retail finance in tractors, the interest rate charges as it is are very high. Those rates do not move with the happenings on the RBI side. They're not floating rate,". At present, interest rates on tractor loans could range from 9 percent to over 20 percent per annum, depending on tenure and banks.