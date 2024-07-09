Swelling granaries may prompt India to ease rice export curbs
Summary
- Currently, basmati rice can be exported only above a floor price, parboiled rice exports attract a 20% export duty, and non-basmati and broken rice exports are completely prohibited. These curbs were brought in to ensure sufficient domestic stocks and cool prices.
New Delhi: Swelling stocks and a looming harvest may prompt the government to relax curbs on rice exports, in a move expected to cheer millers and exporters, and aid the minimum support price (MSP) scheme.