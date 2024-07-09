Swelling granaries may prompt India to ease rice export curbs

The government had imposed an MEP of $1200 per tonne on basmati rice in August, which was lowered to $950 in October. "Between November and up till now, basmati prices have gone down by 15-20% due to excess stocks in hand of millers and higher freight rates globally weighing on international demand," said Akshay Gupta, business head of bulk rice sales at KRBL, world’s largest basmati rice exporter based in India. "The new crop of basmati rice will approach in September. There is a big carryover stock of old crops in hands of millers, especially of Pusa 1509 variety (which makes up one-third of total basmati rice). If the new crop comes in, the price of the old crop, particularly of Pusa 1509, will shrink significantly. This is causing concerns among farmers because if exporters have old crops, they will not buy fresh crops and farmers will have to sell them at low prices. $950 is restricting trade because there are certain varieties of basmati rice which are trading below $950 per tonne and we are unable to sell those varieties in the international market due to $950 MEP," Gupta said.