Samyukt Kisan Morcha: Farmers launch 3-day protest on Chandigarh-Mohali border, demanding MSP guarantee, debt waiver
Samyukt Kisan Morcha is demanding a guarantee for MSP from the central government, withdrawal of cases registered against farmers during the year-long agitation against the now-repealed farm laws, waiver of debt, pension for farmers, etc.
Farmers on Sunday launched a three-day protest at the Mohali-Chandigarh border over the pending demands of MSP (minimum support price) guarantee and debt waiver among others.
Next Story
₹1,4340.7%
₹224.1-0.94%
₹591.80.12%
₹98.31.58%
₹1,996.4-0.3%
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message