Samyukt Kisan Morcha: Farmers launch 3-day protest on Chandigarh-Mohali border, demanding MSP guarantee, debt waiver

Farmers on Sunday launched a three-day protest at the Mohali-Chandigarh border over the pending demands of MSP (minimum support price) guarantee and debt waiver among others. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Earlier, farmer union leaders had said that a large number of farmers would be participating in the protest and they would march towards the governor's residence unless stopped midway.

While the protests will be confined to the Mohali-Chandigarh border on Sunday and Monday, after the Guru Parv celebrations, the SKM will deliberate on marching to Raj Bhavan in Chandigarh, they also said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella organisation comprising farmer unions from Punjab and other states, is demanding a guarantee for MSP from the central government, withdrawal of cases registered against farmers during the year-long agitation against the now-repealed farm laws, waiver of debt, pension for farmers, etc.

The farmers are also demanding the withdrawal of FIRs registered for burning their crop residue and compensation for crop damage caused by floods.

The security arrangements at the Chandigarh-Mohali border have been beefed up. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“All the arrangements have been made by the police administration. We knew that for three days, farmers would sit on the Mohali-Chandigarh border. Considering this, the Mohali police, along with the Chandigarh administration, have deployed security here along with water cannons and a fire brigade," said a report by ANI quoting Superintendent of Police (SP) Amandeep Brarar.

“We are ready with multi-layered security. Arrangements have been made to ensure that common people don't face any kind of hassle during these 3 days," he added.

“Corporate is looting and their lakhs and crores of rupees in debts are written off but not those of the farmers. These debt traps are driving our farmer friends to suicide. Through this protest, we are raising a demand that the loans or debts of farmers be written off at the earliest. The same was promised by the central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and some state governments, too, made similar commitments," one of the protestors told ANI. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

