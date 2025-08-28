QR-coded packets, digital tracking to protect farmers from substandard seeds
With 32,500 seed samples failing quality checks in FY25, the govt will roll out nationwide QR-based traceability under Sathi to ensure farmers get genuine, high-quality seeds.
When farmers sow seeds that fail to sprout, the result can be devastating—lost harvests, mounting debts, and shattered livelihoods. Last year alone, inspectors found more than 32,000 seed samples across India to be substandard, often sold under trusted brand names.