How the iconic Shahi litchis of Bihar turned sour
Sayantan Bera 10 min read 03 Jun 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Summary
Known as a symbol of romance, litchis traveled from China via Myanmar to Bihar, a journey which took place around 300 years ago. For many decades, litchis prospered in the fertile, silt-rich soil of the state. But now, the ‘queen of fruits’ looks set to lose her crown.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Samastipur & Muzaffarpur, Bihar: Plants whisper, you need ears to listen. That’s what Norman Borlaug, a plant breeder and Nobel Peace laureate who saved billions from starvation, used to tell his students. Borlaug’s words ring hard as one steps into the orchards of the Mithila region of Bihar, spread across Samastipur and Muzaffarpur districts. This region is renowned for its rose-floral scented Shahi litchis.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less
topics
Read Next Story