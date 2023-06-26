New Delhi: The southwest monsoon arrived in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, bringing cheer to thousands of farmers in the state which is the largest producer of soybean and also a major grower of paddy and pulses.

Due to the subdued progress of monsoon so far, and a resultant 50% deficiency in rainfall, sowing operations in Madhya Pradesh have been lagging. Area under kharif crops till Friday was at 12.9 million hectare, 6% lower on year.

"Monsoon has arrived in Madhya Pradesh. There is a possibility of heavy rains in Bhopal, Katni, Raisen, Vidisha, Narmadapuram, Jabalpur, Shahdol, Seoni, Sagar, Sehore, Chhindwara, Balaghat and Betul on Monday," said Pramendra Kumar, Meteorologist, IMD Bhopal told PTI.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Betul recorded the highest rainfall of 120.6 mm, while Gwalior witnessed the minimum rainfall of 0.1mm in the last 24 hours.

With the arrival of monsoon in the state, IMD has issued an orange alert in some parts of the state until Thursday.

Extremely heavy rainfall is expected in eastern parts of Madhya Pradesh today and Tuesday, and over western regions on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh are expected receive extremely heavy rains today.

Meanwhile, Delhi and Maharashtra received 869% and 42% above normal rains, respectively, on Sunday.

Private weather forecaster Skymet said some showers with cloudy skies are expected today. Starting 27 June, rains will likely increase in intensity as the monsoon trough will be closer to Delhi.

Similarly, Mumbai is likely to receive heavy to very heavy showers over the next two days, IMD said. The Colaba observatory recorded 63 mm rainfall in the past 24 hours.

The weather office has also forecast heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds in Punjab and Haryana today. Light to moderate showers are likely to continue for the next two days.