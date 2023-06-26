Southwest monsoon arrives in Madhya Pradesh, bringing cheer to farmers2 min read 26 Jun 2023, 01:58 PM IST
Due to the subdued progress of monsoon so far, and a resultant 50% deficiency in rainfall, sowing operations in Madhya Pradesh have been lagging. Area under kharif crops till Friday was at 12.9 million hectare, 6% lower on year.
New Delhi: The southwest monsoon arrived in Madhya Pradesh on Monday, bringing cheer to thousands of farmers in the state which is the largest producer of soybean and also a major grower of paddy and pulses.
