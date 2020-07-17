Sowing area of Kharif crops 21.2% more than last year1 min read . Updated: 17 Jul 2020, 05:11 PM IST
Last year, kharif crops were sown 570.86 lakh ha area, while as on 17 July 2020 the area used by crops stands at 691.86 lakh ha area.
As of today the total area on which kharif crops have sown has increased by 21.2% compared to same time last year.
As per the data available following was the increase in the area on which the following crops were sown;
The actual rainfall received in India is 338.3 mm against normal of 308.4 mm from the beginning of the year till 16 July.
As per a CWC report the live water storage in India in 123 reservoirs is now 150% of what it was last year and 133% of what it has been in the last 10 years.
