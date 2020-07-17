Subscribe
Home >Industry >Agriculture >Sowing area of Kharif crops 21.2% more than last year
Under the Telangana government’s ‘Rythu Bandhu’ scheme farm owners are given Rs4,000 per acre (for both Kharif and Rabi seasons) to help with their farming expenses. File photo: Mint

Sowing area of Kharif crops 21.2% more than last year

1 min read . 05:11 PM IST Edited By Himanshu Dhingra

Last year, kharif crops were sown 570.86 lakh ha area, while as on 17 July 2020 the area used by crops stands at 691.86 lakh ha area.

As per the data available following was the increase in the area on which the following crops were sown;

  • Rice on 168.47 lakh ha against 142.06 lakh ha
  • Pulses on 81.66 lakh ha against 61.70 lakh ha
  • Coarse Cereals 115.60 lakh ha against 103.00 lakh ha
  • Oilseeds 154.95 lakh ha area against 110.09 lakh ha
  • Under Cotton 113.01 lakh ha area against 96.35 lakh ha
  • Jute & Mesta on 6.88 lakh ha area against 6.84 lakh ha

The actual rainfall received in India is 338.3 mm against normal of 308.4 mm from the beginning of the year till 16 July.

As per a CWC report the live water storage in India in 123 reservoirs is now 150% of what it was last year and 133% of what it has been in the last 10 years.

