Space satellites herald agritech revolution, will mark next breakthrough for Indian agri sector: Jitendra Singh

NEW DELHI :Space satellites herald AgriTech revolution and AgriTech startups which will mark the next major breakthrough for India’s Agriculture sector after the green revolution of yesteryears, said Union Minister Jitendra Singh.
Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the data products and services of RISAT-1A satellite for the user community, the minister said that satellite imaging, remote sensing from Department of Space, Genetic and Agri yield technologies from Department of Biotechnology, irradiation and preservation of shelf-life techniques from Department of Atomic Energy and food fortification research in CSIR labs will change the face of agriculture in India along with drones and geospatial data mapping.
Singh added that some of the unique operational applications which RISAT-1A offer include revolutionary radar images which is high-end, strategic technology mainly used for defence. “In this case it will be widely utilized for civilian use in agriculture sector. Data from RISAT-1A include Kharif crop sowing prospect, estimating crop damage severity levels, forest cover mapping and water body mapping etc."
He said that under the Modi government’s Svamitva scheme, geospatial technology along with drones will survey all the over 6 lakh Indian villages and at the same time, pan-India 3D Maps will be prepared for 100 Indian cities. “The trinity of geospatial systems, drone policy and unlocked space sector will be a game-changer for Indian agriculture in both augmenting the farmers income and realizing the vision of the $5 trillion economy."
The Minister also informed that in the recent past, all the seven different departments and ministries related to science, namely, Science & Technology, Biotechnology, Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Earth Sciences, India Meteorological Department (IMD), Atomic Energy and Space held brainstorming sessions with each of the line ministries in tune with whole of government approach.
