Space satellites herald agritech revolution, will mark next breakthrough for Indian agri sector: Jitendra Singh

He said that under the Modi government’s Svamitva scheme, geospatial technology along with drones will survey all the over 6 lakh Indian villages and at the same time, pan-India 3D Maps will be prepared for 100 Indian cities. “The trinity of geospatial systems, drone policy and unlocked space sector will be a game-changer for Indian agriculture in both augmenting the farmers income and realizing the vision of the $5 trillion economy."