Spirit of a farmer is like that of an Indian soldier: Minister

Tomar said that the agriculture sector is full of challenges, facing which the government is moving ahead with positivity. “Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana has been implemented to compensate the loss of farmers, in which, as compared to the farmers premium of Rs. 25,000 crores, claims worth Rs. 1.30 lakh crore has been paid as claims. Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi has been implemented for income support to Small Farmers, in which Rs. 6,000 is being given annually in 3 installments with complete transparency, disbursed directly into farmers’ bank accounts. Till now, more than Rs. 2.40 lakh crore has been given to crores of farmers."

