Storm in a teacup: Can India eclipse Sri Lanka?

And it is this lack of aggression that could dampen Indian hopes of taking over markets where the Sri Lankans have been strong for so long. Among the many stakeholders who share this view is Ajay Jalan, president of the Tea Association of India (TAI), a platform for smaller estates. Jalan owns three gardens in Assam; his produce competes in Europe with that from Sri Lanka. For instance, his ‘Mokalbari’ brand is sold in Harrods in the UK and Sinas in Germany. He is certain that Sri Lanka’s market share can’t be usurped that easily. “It’s going to be difficult," he says.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}