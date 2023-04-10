Sugar may taste less sweet as prices to go up this summer

Sugar may taste less sweet as prices to go up this summer5 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 06:20 PM IST
- Output in India, the world's second largest sugar producer after Brazil, fell 3% on year to 29.96 million tonne in the first six months of the 2022-23 marketing year, as per Indian Sugar Mills Association.
New Delhi: For the past three weeks now sugar prices in the country have been rising and will likely hit new highs going ahead, as production looks set to fall amid increasing demand from bulk consumers during the peak summer season, according to market and industry experts.
