Sugar mills can now sell potash derived from molasses to fertiliser firms
The government will also pay a subsidy of ₹345 per tonne to PDM manufacturers as part of its plan to reduce India's dependence on fertiliser imports.
Sugar mills can now sell potash derived from molasses (PDM) to fertiliser companies to earn additional revenue and also receive nutrient-based subsidies on it, food and public distribution secretary Sanjeev Chopra said on Thursday. The move is aimed at reducing India's fertiliser imports.