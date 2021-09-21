Yield of grains from kharif crops in India during the crop year to June 2022 is expected to reach a record of 150.50 million tonnes, as compared to 149.56 million tonnes harvested last year, government estimates show. This is 12.71 million tonnes higher than the average foodgrain production of previous five years.

As per the first advance estimates of production of major kharif crops for 2021-22 released Tuesday, rice production is also set to make a new record with estimated output of 107.04 million tonnes this year. It is higher by 9.21 million tonnes than the previous five years’ average Kharif rice production of 97.83 million tonnes.

Higher rice output will help India increase the staple's shipments. India looks likely to account for as much as 45 per cent of global rice exports in 2021 as expanded port-handling capacity allows the world's biggest rice grower after China to ship record volumes to buyers across Africa and Asia.

Total kharif pulses production during 2021-22 is estimated at 9.45 million tonnes. It is higher by 1.39 million tonnes than average pulses production of 8.06 million tonnes.

Total kharif oilseeds production in the country during 2021-22 is estimated at 23.39 million tonnes which is higher by 2.96 million tonnes than the average oilseeds production of 20.42 million tonnes.

Lower oilseeds output raise cut India's dependence on expensive vegetable oil imports. India is the world's biggest importer of edible oils, one of the top five imported goods.

India spends $8-10 billion a year on edible oils imports, buys palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia and other oils, such as soyoil and sunflower oil, from Argentina, Brazil, Ukraine and Russia.

Total production of sugarcane in the country during 2021-22 is estimated at 419.25 million tonnes. The production of sugarcane during 2021-22 is higher by 57.18 million tonnes than the average sugarcane production of 362.07 million tonnes.

Production of cotton estimated at 36.22 million bales (of 170 kg each) and production of Jute & Mesta estimated at 9.61 million bales (of 180 kg each).

