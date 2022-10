RBI has also retained inflation projection at 6.7% for the current financial year in its latest policy meet, estimating it at 6.5% for the third quarter, and 5.8% in January-March 2023. The RBI- led monetary policy committee hiked the repo rate by 50 basis points for the fourth time in a row on 30 September, taking the policy rate to a three-year high of 5.9%.

