MUMBAI : Mahindra group's Swaraj Tractor said it plans to launch a new range of tractors in both higher and lower horse power (hp) to support small farmers in their puddling operations.

The tractor maker also said it has introduced a series of initiatives in paddy mechanisation in Andhra Pradesh Pradesh and Telangana as it seeks to enhance its presence further in the region, according to a statement issued on Tuesday.

Recently, Swaraj launched the New Swaraj 742XT tractor. Developed exclusively for paddy mechanisation, the 45hp (33.55 kW) tractor achieved success for its performance and fuel efficiency in puddling operations, the company said.

"With paddy as a key crop of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, we at Swaraj want to further build on our incredibly strong brand in the region, through the introduction of a range of solutions for the paddy farmer," Harish Chavan, Chief Executive Officer at Swaraj Division said.

According to him, greater scope for mechanisation of the rice crop in the region will further enable farmers to contribute to the substantial improvement in productivity and production of paddy from these states.

"We will continue to launch products and solutions specifically developed for paddy farming in the region," Chavan added.

The company will introduce new tractors in the higher hp range, including four-wheel drive tractors and lower hp tractors, to support small farmers in their puddling operations. Puddling is a key activity in cultivation of rice.

With traditional methods of paddy cultivation being labour intensive, time consuming and less profitable, there is a steady shift from manual labour to mechanical sources in both states, it said.

With tractor sales having more than doubled over the last five years, ongoing support from respective state governments, along with other favourable conditions has resulted in the increase in paddy production, the company noted. Further, the company said it has also introduced a range of farm machinery and offers harvesting solutions from wet paddy to dry cereals to increase productivity and lower grain losses, for broad acre farms and small land holdings.

Swaraj manufactures 15HP-65HP range tractors and also provides complete farming solutions.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via