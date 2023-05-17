Syngenta, FMC join hands to commercialise new herbicide technology for rice crops in Asia1 min read 17 May 2023, 07:28 PM IST
The new active ingredient ‘Tetflupyrolimet’, discovered and developed by the FMC with support from Syngenta, can be applied in traditional transplanted and direct-seeded rice
New Delhi: Agri-input firm Syngenta and FMC Corporation on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership to introduce an innovative herbicide technology for controlling grass weeds in rice crops across Asia.
