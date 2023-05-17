New Delhi: Agri-input firm Syngenta and FMC Corporation on Wednesday announced a strategic partnership to introduce an innovative herbicide technology for controlling grass weeds in rice crops across Asia.

The new active ingredient ‘Tetflupyrolimet’, discovered and developed by the FMC with support from Syngenta, can be applied in traditional transplanted and direct-seeded rice.

The breakthrough technology, featuring the new active ingredient Tetflupyrolimet, marks a significant advancement in weed control and promises to enhance rice yields while addressing the challenge of weed resistance to existing herbicides.

“This innovation will drive a step-change in the yield and quality of rice harvests, address the growing challenge of weed resistance, and could transform the lives of millions of rice farmers," said Ioana Tudor, Global Head of Marketing at Syngenta Crop Protection.

Syngenta is excited by the potential of this new technology to elevate the sustainability of global rice production, Tudor added.

As part of their collaboration, Syngenta and FMC will introduce Tetflupyrolimet-based products in key Asian rice markets. Syngenta will register and commercialize Tetflupyrolimet in China, the world’s largest rice market.

Additionally, Syngenta will launch products containing mixtures of Tetflupyrolimet for rice crops in India, Vietnam, Indonesia, Japan, and South Korea, it said.

Whereas, FMC will register and commercialize Tetflupyrolimet and an array of products in all these countries, except in China where it will focus on mixtures for rice.

Syngenta will further exclusively commercialize Tetflupyrolimet for rice in Bangladesh, the statement said.