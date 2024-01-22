Industry
The disquiet around Iffco’s magic fertilizer
Sayantan Bera 9 min read 22 Jan 2024, 07:10 PM IST
Summary
- Nano urea was expected to disrupt the fertilizer sector. Instead, it is battling efficacy red flags and farmers’ ire
New Delhi: This will be the “innovation of the century for the mankind". That’s how the 2020-21 annual report of Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd (Iffco), India’s largest producer of crop nutrients, began. The reference was to nano urea, a fertilizer the company developed. The product has the “power to revolutionize farming and fight climate change," Iffco further stated.
