The disquiet around Iffco’s magic fertilizer

New Delhi: This will be the “innovation of the century for the mankind". That’s how the 2020-21 annual report of Indian Farmers Fertiliser Cooperative Ltd (Iffco), India’s largest producer of crop nutrients, began. The reference was to nano urea, a fertilizer the company developed. The product has the “power to revolutionize farming and fight climate change," Iffco further stated.

In August 2021, Iffco commercially launched the world’s first nano urea. It claimed that a 500ml bottle of nano urea is as effective as a 45kg bag of urea. While a bottle of nano urea costs just ₹225, the actual cost of a bag of urea, including government subsidies, is ₹3,000.

Urea is the most popular crop nutrient—the most important source of nitrogen for crops which is required for photosynthesis and vegetative growth.

With two sprays, farmers could drastically reduce the use of granular and heavily subsidized urea by almost half. The fertilizer ministry estimates that a 25% replacement of regular urea with non-subsidized nano urea could save the exchequer up to ₹20,000 crore every year.

A few numbers show why nano fertilizers are critical. The subsidy outgo for urea was a staggering ₹2.5 trillion in the previous two years, 2021-22 and 2022-23. Farmers pay less than ₹300 per 50kg bag of urea while it costs ₹3,000 to produce one. Of the 35 million tonnes (mt) of urea applied by farmers every year, imports account for about 8-9mt.

In 2021-22 and 2022-23, Iffco produced 77 million bottles of nano urea and sold 54 million bottles to farmers. The target is to raise annual production to 440 million bottles by 2025, which can cut use of regular urea by a staggering 20mt. This would result in self-sufficiency in urea production and no imports—a major feat, if achieved.

The hope laid out by nano urea, however, has been marred by several discomforting developments. Farmers have questioned the efficacy of the product and say they are forced to purchase it in a bundle—one bottle for every four or five bags of regular urea they need. Fertilizer cooperatives which supply subsidized nutrients to farmers say they have no option but to push sales as Iffco has made supply of regular urea conditional to sales of nano urea.

Meanwhile, some soil scientists have termed the product dubious, calling for an extensive review before scaling up production. A recent study reported a significant drop in wheat and rice yields following use of nano urea. An international review said the product is ‘marketed with misleading and wrong statements’ and ‘may lead to large-scale yield losses with serious consequences for food security.’

Forced sales

Iffco was set up in 1967 as a farmer cooperative to produce fertilizers indigenously. With five plants spread across the country, it manufactures nearly a fifth of all nitrogenous fertilizers produced in India. In 2022-23, it recorded a turnover of ₹60,324 crore and an after tax profit of ₹3,053 crore. Nano urea can add handsomely to its coffers, going ahead. If the company produces 440 million bottles by 2025 as planned, it can make close to ₹10,000 crore in revenue. Farmers say that the fertilizer maker is aggressively pushing sales.

According to Iffco, the liquid nano urea is made of nano nitrogen particles with a size range between 20-50 nanometers. A nanometer is a billionth of a meter. When sprayed on crop leaves (foliar spray), the nano nitrogen particles easily penetrate through leaf pores and are more efficiently absorbed by plants. This means better physiological growth of plants and higher yields.

Iffco recommends farmers to use granular urea during planting of crops, and replace later applications with sprays of nano urea. In addition to saving the total quantity of urea applied, nano urea is expected to improve soil health, reduce emission of polluting nitrogen oxides, and correct overuse of subsidized urea by farmers.

To give a leg-up to adoption of nano fertilizers, Iffco plans to deploy 2,500 drones for spraying of nutrients. Alongside, the centre is also promoting kisan drones by providing 40-100% subsidies up to a maximum of ₹10 lakh per drone. A central scheme has set a target to provide 15,000 women self-help groups with drones which can be hired by farmers for spraying fertilizer and pesticides.

In this ebullient narrative, farmers are telling a different story. Firstly, most are unconvinced that nano urea is effective. Also, because a bottle of nano urea ( ₹225) is just 10% cheaper than the price of a 45 kg bag of regular urea, they prefer to use regular urea to save on the labour costs of spraying.

Sohaljit Singh, a farmer from Yamuna Nagar in Haryana told Mint that he sprayed nano urea on his paddy crop last year. But there was no visible improvement in the crop and he promptly shifted to regular urea. “It takes less than half an hour to broadcast urea (by hand) on an acre. But for nano urea, I have to spend an extra ₹250-300 for labour costs of spraying," Singh said.

For a farmer cultivating five acres, this means an additional spending of ₹2,500 every season on two sprays.

Sohaljit added that for the 11 acres he cultivates, the requirement is around 30 bags of urea per crop. But the local cooperative pushed him to purchase five bottles of nano urea which are gathering dust. “If nano urea was useful, why would farmers stand in a queue for long hours to buy regular urea every season?" asked Singh.

The chairman of a farmers’ cooperative society in Hanumangarh district of Rajasthan who did not want to be named said that nano urea has become sort of Achilles heel. “During the winter crop season, we asked for 400 bags of urea but Iffco also sent 50 bottles of nano urea with it. We have to force farmers to buy it, else we will run into losses," he said.

The chairman added that, at state level meetings with Iffco, most cooperatives had the same complaint. “I have used the product in my own field and it did not work. I requested Iffco officials to take my field as a test plot to demonstrate that nano urea works. They did not. At the end of the day, I am answerable to the farmers who are upset about this unnecessary selling," he said.

So far, farmers from states like Punjab and Gujarat have staged protests against forced sales of nano urea. But as Iffco scales up production and the government moves to replace conventional urea with nano urea, the issue could snowball into a major conflict.

Large variations

Mint sent a list of queries to Iffco on farmer complaints and questions raised by scientists but did not receive a response. Test results available on Iffco’s website list results from both farmer and research field trials from multiple locations across 21 states. The results indicate 3-24% improvement in yields for paddy and wheat, and 5-18% yield gains for vegetables like tomato and capsicum.

But it is unclear why there is a large variation in yield gains. For instance, a trial on wheat at the Anand Agricultural University, Gujarat, reported just 3% yield gain over conventionally grown wheat. While another research trial in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, reported a staggering 23% yield improvement!

During an interaction with reporters last week, fertilizer minister Mansukh Mandaviya told Mint that there is no issue with the efficacy of nano fertilizers. “Farmers need to be trained to utilize it in the right manner to increase crop productivity," he said.

Mandaviya added that conventional urea has to be applied at the time of sowing, followed by the first and second sprays of nano urea at an interval of a month and before flowering.

A parliamentary standing committee on chemicals and fertilizers, which submitted its report in March last year, lauded the introduction of nano urea but recommended long-term research trials covering major crops and soil types.

“Long-term effects of nano fertilizers on the nutritional quality of various crops cannot be drawn as till date the research trials being conducted have completed only one year and, in most cases, only one season," it observed.

‘Dubious science’

After nano urea was launched commercially in 2021, N. K. Tomar, a retired professor of soil science at Haryana Agricultural University, was the first to raise red flags on the science behind the product.

According to Tomar, to produce a ton of wheat, about 25kg of nitrogen is required by plants, while a bottle of nano urea contains just 9.2gm of nitrogen (for comparison, a 45kg bag of urea contains 20kg of nitrogen). So even with a 100% efficiency in nitrogen uptake by plants, application of nano urea will result in a drastic reduction in yields.

“For nano urea to work, fundamental principles of chemistry must be violated," Tomar said.

A review of nano urea published in the journal Plant Soil in August last year concurs with Tomar’s observation. The title of the paper, by M. Frank and S. Husted, from the University of Copenhagen, Denmark, is scathing: ‘Is India’s largest fertilizer manufacturer misleading farmers and society using dubious plant and soil science?’

Nano urea is a scarcely characterized product with no or poor scientifically proven effects, the authors wrote. “The product is promoted with misleading and wrong statements about its efficiency as a fertilizer, plant uptake pathways, and environmental friendliness."

Frank and Husted also warned of serious risks associated with large-scale production and commercial ambitions of Iffco: losses to farmers, food insecurity, environmental risks, social disruption and conflicts.

To make matters worse for Iffco, a field study by the Punjab Agricultural University, published earlier this month in its monthly journal Progressive Farming, reported a 13% and 21.6% drop in rice and wheat yields, respectively. The field trials which were conducted for two consecutive years also found a 17% and 11.5% decline in grain nitrogen content in rice and wheat. A decrease in grain nitrogen content means lower protein content and poor nutritional quality of grains.

The authors of the report concluded that the ‘over-claim’ by Iffco will require more long-term studies for at least five-seven years, and based on the information generated so far, use of nano urea cannot be recommended for use on rice and wheat crops.

“I am intrigued as I have been unable to find a single recommendation by any agricultural university or the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (Icar, the apex public research body) to use nano urea," said Ajay Vir Jakhar, former head of the Punjab Farmers’ Commission and a practicing farmer. Farmers are forced to purchase a product based on the manufacturers’ claims, added Jakhar.

To be sure, the ministry of chemicals and fertilizers maintains that nano urea has been provisionally notified under the Fertilizer Control Order—which lays down the substances that can be used as a fertilizer—based on encouraging results from field trials conducted by Icar and state agricultural universities.

A paper published in Nature in October last year concluded that use of nano fertilizers can enhance nitrogen use efficiency and reduce losses due to nitrogen volatilization. But the authors, scientists from Icar institutes and state agricultural universities, also said that while there are some positive effects of nano-urea on the growth and yield of wheat, it cannot replace a bag of urea as claimed by the product manufacturers.

The farmers seem to be caught in this quagmire of claims and counterclaims. So, they are both reluctant and wary of taking the ‘revolutionary’ road.

Puja Das contributed to this story.