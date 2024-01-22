The disquiet around Iffco’s magic fertilizer

The hope laid out by nano urea, however, has been marred by several discomforting developments. Farmers have questioned the efficacy of the product and say they are forced to purchase it in a bundle—one bottle for every four or five bags of regular urea they need. Fertilizer cooperatives which supply subsidized nutrients to farmers say they have no option but to push sales as Iffco has made supply of regular urea conditional to sales of nano urea.