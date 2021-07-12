The hope and hype driving agritech boom

Our business model is simple, said Shashank Kumar, who in 2012 co-founded DeHaat, which has garnered about $46 million so far and is among the top five startups in terms of VC funding. Each season, farmers go through several touchpoints such as the planting of seed, crop management, harvesting and marketing. DeHaat offers the entire range of services by nurturing a set of rural micro-entrepreneurs who supply inputs to farmers. It has also created a full-stack data platform to provide customized advisories. Over 500,000 farmers spread across six states are currently on the DeHaat platform, which handles about 1,500 tonnes of produce and 9,000 delivery orders for crop inputs daily. “Obviously there is pressure to grow but investors understand that in agriculture one cannot grow at a pace like e-commerce or food delivery. Acquiring farmers is as important as retaining them," Kumar said. He expects Dehaat to turn profitable by 2024.

