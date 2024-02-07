The long wait for India’s first agritech unicorn

According to Kahn, a more relevant question is: When will the first initial public offering (IPO) hit the markets? That may happen as soon as next year. “I would rather have five or seven Indian agritech companies listing in the next three years at sub billion-dollar valuation. That is healthier for the ecosystem. One of the great sins that was committed in the last cycle was this tendency of staying private for too long and then going public at a crazy high valuation you cannot support," he said.