The promise of India’s carbon farming market

Following the harvest, Cheema did not set the stubble on fire, as is the practice in states like Punjab and Haryana which worsens air quality in the National Capital Region. Instead, he used a mulcher to spread the stubble across the field and planted wheat seeds with a Happy Seeder machine without tilling the field. The zero-till wheat helped in trapping organic carbon in the soil even as mulching increased soil fertility and moisture. The result was lower requirement of nitrogenous fertilizers like urea as well as fewer rounds of irrigation. As weed incidence is negligible in fields covered with crop residue, weeding costs were also lower.