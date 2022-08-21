The world’s cotton supply keeps shrinking, hit by drought, heat

This confluence of extreme weather events brought on by climate change has sent cotton prices soaring by as much as 30%. Earlier this year, they touched the highest level since 2011, squeezing the margins of clothing suppliers around the world and threatening to raise the costs of everything from t-shirts, to diapers, to paper and cardboard. In a call with investors earlier this week, Children’s Place CEO Jane Elfers described the surge in cotton prices as “a huge, huge problem for us" and said the company was hoping to see some relief in the second half of the year.

