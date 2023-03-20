Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday directed National Agriculture Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) to contribute and promote the International Year of the Millet 2023 on a global scale, according to a government release.

NAFED, a government nodal agency procures pulses and vegetables, has entered into a MoU with the agriculture ministry to extend its support to millets initiatives.

Under the collaboration, NAFED has started extending marketing linkage to millets-centric Startups, and setting up a millet corner in NAFED bazaar retail stores and installing millet vending machines across Delhi-NCR.

The agency is also in process to set up a millets experience centre at Delhi Haat, INA to promote nutritious millets and create awareness about the history of India through millet-based dishes.

“All Central departments, state governments and leading public and private food and beverage bodies and industries should pitch in to make IYoM-23 a ‘People’s Movement’ alongside positioning India as the Global Hub for Millets," the farm minister said.

Through G-20 Leaders‘ Summit under the presidency of India, the country aims to showcase its strength in the food security and nutrition sector and millets would play an important role, Tomar said.

“To build the popularise millets and make the IYM 2023 a huge success, the inclusion of millets across all international and national events is crucial to take forward the proposed interventions as part of IYM celebrations," the minister added.

Agriculture Secretary Manoj Ahuja informed that the Centre has urged all Central ministries and state governments for visibility of IYM-23 during all G-20 meetings. For all ministerial level meetings, Central departments and state governments have been asked to ensure arrangements of millet-based cuisine and snacks, millet rangolis and literature.

The farm secretary has also asked to provide one or two millet hampers to the working group during meetings. “Millet branding at the venue and airport should also be done by putting up stalls and café," Ahuja directed.

Aiming at showcasing cultural history, health and nutritional benefits of millets and DIY recipes, NAFED will provide curated millet-based hampers.

The agency has developed premium quality millet gift hampers, which have been showcased at the G-20 1st employment working group meeting under the aegis of Ministry of Labour and Employment at Jodhpur, Rajasthan. Promotion of millets and its products would be done through these hampers for IYM-2023.