Tomar directs NAFED to promote millets at international level2 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2023, 07:42 PM IST
Under the collaboration, NAFED has started extending marketing linkage to millets-centric startups, and setting up a millet corner in NAFED bazaar retail stores and installing millet vending machines across Delhi-NCR
Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar on Monday directed National Agriculture Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) to contribute and promote the International Year of the Millet 2023 on a global scale, according to a government release.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×