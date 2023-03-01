Tomar to inaugurate 3-day Krishi Vigyan Mela on 2 March

Tomar to inaugurate 3-day Krishi Vigyan Mela on 2 March1 min read . 06:53 PM IST
- The main attractions of the fair this year will be technical sessions on important and contemporary issues in agriculture
NEW DELHI :Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will inaugurate a three-day Krishi Vigyan Mela on 2 March at the Pusa campus in the national capital.
NEW DELHI :Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar will inaugurate a three-day Krishi Vigyan Mela on 2 March at the Pusa campus in the national capital.
The annual mela -- with the main theme “Nutrition, Food and Environmental Protection with Shree Anna" -- is organised by the country’s premier research body ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute, an official statement said.
The annual mela -- with the main theme “Nutrition, Food and Environmental Protection with Shree Anna" -- is organised by the country’s premier research body ICAR-Indian Agricultural Research Institute, an official statement said.
IARI Director A.K. Singh said that the main attractions of the fair this year will Technical Sessions on important and contemporary issues in Agriculture, development of Shree Anna based value chain under International Year of Millets, Smart Farming/Protected Farming Model, Climate Friendly and Sustainable Agriculture, Agricultural Marketing and Exports, Farmers‘ Innovations – Potential and Problems, Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) – Startup linkages.
According to the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, the thematic exhibitions of key technologies will also be organized, while stalls of research institutes, startups and entrepreneurs will be set up. Shree Anna based stall will educate about different types of Shree Anna, their cultivation practices, value addition and nutritional value.
Indian Institute of Millets Research, Hyderabad as well as VPKAS Almora, CAZRI Jodhpur and S.K.N. Agricultural University, Jobner, which are involved in research on Shree Anna, will also participate in the fair.
Agri-startups, especially Shree Anna based startups will set up their stalls. This will motivate the youth to venture into startups as a source of livelihood.
Live demonstrations of important varieties of wheat, mustard, gram, vegetables, flowers and fruits will be held at the fair. There will be live webcast of the fair for the benefit of remote farmers and consumers.
According to the ministry, there will also be stalls of farmers, entrepreneurs, input agencies. Farmers counseling stalls will help in solving the problems of the farmers. Awards will be given by the institute to encourage the farmers. During this, the Innovative Farmers‘ Conference will facilitate exchange of ideas among the farmers.