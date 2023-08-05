Tomato and onion prices to soar in August and September, consumers to face high rates1 min read 05 Aug 2023, 12:27 PM IST
Tomato prices in India are likely to reach ₹300 per kilogram due to transportation difficulties and rain damage, while onion prices are also expected to increase in September.
Consumers are unlikely to get any relief from the high rates of vegetables, especially tomatoes even in August. According to wholesale traders, the tomatoes price are likely to touch ₹300 per kilogram in the coming days and the prices of other vegetables are also likely to shoot up.