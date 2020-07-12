Experts said prices of tomatoes normally shoot up during the lean period and the last five year's data show the same trend

Tomato prices rise to ₹ 70/kg in Delhi

Prices have firmed up ₹10 per kg on a weekly basis since June 1, not only in the unorganised retail markets in Delhi, but also at Safal retail vegetable outlets of Mother Dairy and retailers Bigbasket and Grofers