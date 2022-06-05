Ukraine is struggling to export its grain, and here’s why

Poland and Lithuania have offered their ports for Ukrainian grain shipments, but the railway links between Ukraine and those nations’ Baltic ports are struggling to cope with the additional capacity. Ukraine, Russia, Lithuania and other former members of the Soviet Union use the Russian standard of railway gauge. Poland, Romania and most of the rest of Europe use a narrower gauge. To move grain across those borders, either the undercarriages of the railcars must be changed or the cargo shifted to new trains.