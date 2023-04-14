Ukraine War Creates Fertile Ground for Fertilizer Sellers
- Potash supply disruptions in Belarus and Russia have lifted prospects for producers elsewhere
Potash, a potassium-based fertilizer mined from the ground, came into sharp focus last year when prices reached record highs following supply disruptions from Belarus and Russia. Some see it as a key commodity not just for agricultural production but also combating global warming.
Now potash producers elsewhere—most notably in Canada—are seeing an opportunity to grab market share. BHP, the world’s largest miner, sees the fertilizer as one of the keys to its future. Will their potash bets pay off?
Potash prices in Brazil, the world’s largest importer of the fertilizer, spiked to a record high of $1,180 a ton in April 2022, 250% above the trailing-five-year average. That was quite the reversal for potash prices, which had been stuck in a rut for at least a decade because of a capacity glut. The supply disruptions from Belarus and Russia, which together typically produce 40% of the world’s potash, were to blame. Both the U.S. and the European Union started imposing sanctions on Belarus’ state-run potash producer in 2021 following a disputed presidential election, and they tightened those restrictions in 2022 in response to Belarus’ involvement in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. On top of that, Lithuania started banning the transport of Belarusian potash last year, eliminating a key export route. Belarusian exports were down by about 70% last year, according to an estimate from analyst Allan Pickett of S&P Global Commodity Insights. And while there were no direct sanctions imposed on Russian potash, restrictions on export-enabling activities such as banking and shipping have affected supply from there.
Potash prices have moderated considerably since then, partly because some potash buyers stockpiled it last year when it wasn’t clear how disrupted Russian potash supply would be, according to analyst Humphrey Knight at CRU Group. Still, prices today are about 28% above the 10-year average preceding Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
That’s what’s driving miners elsewhere to increase production, including in Canada, which typically accounts for about 30% of potash production. Nutrien, the world’s largest producer of potash, has said it plans to ramp up its operating production capacity in Saskatchewan to 18 million tons a year by 2026 from 15 million tons today. In a typical year, the world uses about 70 million tons of potash. Mining giant BHP plans to spend $5.7 billion on its inaugural potash mine in Saskatchewan, which has an initial capacity target of 4.35 million tons a year and a startup date of 2026.
It is tough to predict how potash demand will actually play out this year. Crop prices are elevated, with corn and soybean prices roughly 46% and 33% above their respective 10-year averages, which should encourage farmers to maximize yield and drive up fertilizer demand. Nutrien Chief Executive Ken Seitz said in an interview that potash demand is likely to pick up this year; he said farmers are likely putting off purchases until the last minute because they have seen prices softening. He also said the grain stocks-to-use ratio, a measure of how tight the grain market is, is at a 25-year low. This means a lot more crops need to be grown to replenish low stock levels.
Predicting potash demand in any given year is tricky because it tends to be more volatile compared with both nitrogen and phosphate-based fertilizers. That is because farmers can reduce potash usage without having an immediate impact on their crops. While nitrogen has a visible effect on crop yield, potash affects plant quality and disease resistance. “Potash is more like insurance against drought, pests and diseases," said Joel Jackson, an equity analyst that covers the chemicals and fertilizer sectors for BMO Capital Markets. Potash also doesn’t leach out from soil as easily as nitrogen or phosphate-based fertilizers.
But potash has no substitutes and eventually needs to be replenished in crop soil. An academic paper in 2016 found that potash demand is less price sensitive over the long run.
Mining companies think potash will serve an important role in a more resource-constrained, climate-aware world. Mr. Seitz said the rate of arable land expansion is declining even as the population is expected to grow at a healthy pace, which means that farmers will have to make the most of the available farmland. This in turn means synthetic fertilizers such as potash will play an important role.
BHP sees potash as one of its “future-facing commodities," alongside copper and nickel, the latter two being crucial to electrification. Notably, nitrogen-based fertilizers use natural gas as a feedstock and when used in excess, can release nitrous oxide, a greenhouse gas. Excess use of both nitrogen and phosphorous-based fertilizers can cause them to be leached into water sources and cause environmental damage. Potash doesn’t share some of those negative environmental impacts and it helps with water retention, a quality that will prove valuable if droughts become more common. And growth in demand for biofuels, which are produced from plants, would help lift the use of all fertilizers, including potash. If the world sticks to targets set in the Paris Agreement on climate change and limits global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels, twice as much potash would be needed in the next 30 years as in the last 30, according to BHP’s own modeling.
Whether potash demand takes off remains to be seen. Demand for the product has historically grown 2% to 3% a year for a long time, below the rate of gross domestic product growth, Mr. Jackson notes. That is despite the fact that arable land—or land that’s capable of growing crops—per person has declined almost every year since 1961, according to data from the World Bank.
BMO Capital Markets expects potash demand to grow to 76.7 million tons by 2026, a 5% increase compared with 2021 levels. At the same time, potash production capacity is expected to grow 18% to 95.1 million tons. Potash’s profitability for miners like Nutrien, Mosaic and BHP will depend, in part, on how much supply can ultimately come from Belarus and Russia.
While exports from Belarus are restricted, the country is increasingly finding ways to get potash to the market through Russian ports or on rail to China, according to Mr. Knight. Over the longer term, production growth from those two countries is likely limited because of restrictions in accessing Western equipment, according to Mr. Seitz. In any case, since the two major Canadian producers—Nutrien and Mosaic—together account for about 30% of global potash production, they can reduce production when prices get too low. They have historically done this to keep supply and demand balances “relatively snug," according to a report from JPMorgan.
The climate and population-related bull case for potash is still somewhat speculative. But the supply-related bull case is more convincing: Geopolitical disruptions in Belarus and Russia are very real and don’t look likely to be resolved any time soon. And Canada’s producers already have a way to put a floor on prices if needed.
