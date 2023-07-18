UNDP partners Absolute to promote innovation, digitalization of PMFBY

UNDP partners Absolute to promote innovation, digitalization of PMFBY3 min read 18 Jul 2023, 01:01 PM IST
The partnership aims to boost the implementation of the PMFBY and the Restructured Weather Based Crop Insurance Scheme by building technical capabilities of the scheme and digitalizing service delivery of crop insurance and agricultural credit processes
New Delhi: The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Absolute, bioscience company, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen the central government’s flagship Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana (PMFBY) and enhance the resilience of farmers.
