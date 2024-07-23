Budget 2024: Agriculture sector gets ₹1.52 lakh crore allocation, announces FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 23 presented the Union Budgte 2024. While presenting the Budget 2024, the finance minister said that ₹1.52 lakh crore will be alloted for agriculture. Moreover, the minister added that the government will release new 109 high yielding, climate resilient seeds for 32 field and horticulture crops.

Budget 2024 Live Updates “ ₹1.52 lakh crore allocated for the agriculture sector could benefit rural demand for automobiles - particularly entry-level two-wheelers and tractors,” said FM.