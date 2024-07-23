Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 23 presented the Union Budgte 2024. While presenting the Budget 2024, the finance minister said that ₹1.52 lakh crore will be alloted for agriculture. Moreover, the minister added that the government will release new 109 high yielding, climate resilient seeds for 32 field and horticulture crops. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Budget 2024 Live Updates “ ₹1.52 lakh crore allocated for the agriculture sector could benefit rural demand for automobiles - particularly entry-level two-wheelers and tractors," said FM.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply Income Tax Budget 2024 LIVE Updates She added, "New 109 high-yielding and climate resilient varieties of 32 field and horticulture crops will be released for cultivation by farmers. In the next 2 years, 1 crore farmers will be initiated into natural farming supported by certification and branding…" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}