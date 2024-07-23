Hello User
Budget 2024: Agriculture sector gets 1.52 lakh crore allocation, announces FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Budget 2024: Agriculture sector gets ₹1.52 lakh crore allocation, announces FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Livemint

  • Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman allocated 1.52 lakh crore for agriculture in the Union Budget 2024, potentially boosting rural demand for automobiles.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presents the Union Budget 2024-25 in Lok Sabha (PTI Photo)

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on July 23 presented the Union Budgte 2024. While presenting the Budget 2024, the finance minister said that 1.52 lakh crore will be alloted for agriculture. Moreover, the minister added that the government will release new 109 high yielding, climate resilient seeds for 32 field and horticulture crops.

Budget 2024 Live Updates

1.52 lakh crore allocated for the agriculture sector could benefit rural demand for automobiles - particularly entry-level two-wheelers and tractors," said FM.

Income Tax Budget 2024 LIVE Updates

She added, "New 109 high-yielding and climate resilient varieties of 32 field and horticulture crops will be released for cultivation by farmers. In the next 2 years, 1 crore farmers will be initiated into natural farming supported by certification and branding…"

