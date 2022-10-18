Union Cabinet hikes MSP for wheat, mustard, among others

“The absolute highest increase in MSP has been approved for lentil (Masur) at ₹500/- per quintal (100 kg) followed by rapeseed and mustard at ₹400/- per quintal. For safflower, an increase of ₹209/- per quintal has been approved. For wheat, gram and barley an increase of ₹110/- per quintal, ₹100 per quintal respectively has been approved," the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) said in a press release.