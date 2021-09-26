In a bid to woo the angry sugarcane farmers ahead of assembly elections, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday announced a ₹25 per quintal hike in the purchase prices of sugarcane in the state.

Addressing a meeting of farmers organised by the BJP's Kisan Morcha, Adityanath said, "The government has decided that the variety of sugarcane for which ₹325 per quintal was paid to farmers, that price has been increased to ₹350, which will be paid to farmers."

"The government has also decided to increase the price of ordinary sugarcane variety, to ₹340 (per quintal) up from ₹315 (per quintal). The government has also decided to the hike the value of the 'anupyukt' (less yielding) variety of sugarcane by ₹25 per quintal."

Elaborating about the benefits, Adityanath said, "This will enable the sugarcane farmers to increase their income by 8%, and will be a transformation in the lives of 45 lakh farmers." He also said that 119 sugarmills will be operated, and they will be linked with ethanol.

"During Covid pandemic, the sugar industry came to a grinding halt in Brazil which is the biggest sugar producer in the world. More than half of the sugar mills in Maharashtra and some mills in Karnataka were also closed down but UP Govt ran all 119 mills," Adityanath said.

No farmer in the state or country have died by suicide between 2014-2021... No riots have happened in state in last 4.5 years. Such riots cannot happen under our govt as rioters know that if they do, their seven generations would be punished, Adityanath added.

Earlier BJP MP Varun Gandhi wrote to UP CM Yogi Adityanath seeking various relief measures for farmers in the state. In the letter to the CM, Gandhi demanded ‘substantial rise in sugarcane prices, bonus on wheat and paddy, doubling the amount of PM KISAN scheme and subsidy on diesel.'

