Uruguay eyes Indian edible oil market, aiming to emulate Argentina’s export success

Ramita MishraVijay C Roy
3 min read29 Sep 2026, 03:10 PM IST
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Alberto Antonio Guani Amarilla, the South American nation’s ambassador.
Summary
The emergence of Uruguay as a potential supplier comes amid rising edible oil prices, which have increased India’s import bill.

NEW DELHI: Uruguay is taking a leaf out of Argentina’s playbook and developing its edible-oil seeds sector with an eye on the Indian market as it seeks to diversify agricultural exports, Alberto Antonio Guani Amarilla, the South American nation’s ambassador, said in an interview.

“We are developing the production of oil, but it's very low. We are doing it in the sense of having India on the horizon as a future market,” said Amarilla. “So, we are trying to learn from the Argentinians how to produce that oil. We're trying to see that this is a monumental market that we need to have enough capability to satisfy the needs of India.”

Argentina leads Malaysia and Indonesia in selling edible oil to India. Argentina exported $3.66 billion of edible oil to India in FY26, followed by Indonesia with $3.48 billion and Malaysia with $2.94 billion, according to data from the commerce ministry. Uruguay’s focus will be on soybean and sunflower oils.

“We have a great area of expansion with India, especially in what has to do, for example, with sunflower oil. We also will start producing oil from soya, which is very much consumed in India,” the ambassador said.

India's edible oil demand is about 26 million tonnes (mt) annually, valuing the domestic market at $34.75 billion, according to the Solvent Extractors’ Association of India (SEA), a trade body for the country’s vegetable oil, oilseed and solvent extraction industry. With domestic production meeting only up to 40% of this requirement, India imports soybean oil from Argentina and Brazil, palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia, and sunflower oil from Ukraine and Russia.

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Market scope

“While Uruguay’s current soybean oil production is much smaller than India’s, there is significant scope if the country expands its oilseed cultivation and processing capacity,” said BV Mehta, executive director of the SEA. “If production scales up, Uruguay could potentially emerge as another source of edible oils for the Indian market.”

“Ultimately, the potential for imports from Uruguay will depend on their economic viability, including production costs, pricing, logistics and the competitiveness of supplies in the Indian market,” said Dharam Pal Gupta, a Delhi-based trader.

The emergence of Uruguay as a potential supplier comes amid rising edible oil prices, which have increased India’s import bill. Prices of major edible oils, including mustard, groundnut, soybean, palm and sunflower oil, have risen by 14-31 per kg over the past year, according to consumer ministry data. India’s palm oil imports went up 12% to $9.6 billion in FY26, while soybean oil imports jumped 23% to $6.2 billion.

Experts said exports of edible oil by Uruguay will boost its trade with India, which was $527.37 million in FY26, according to the commerce ministry.

“Over the past few years, Uruguay has started producing and exporting vegetable oils as a way to diversify its export basket and reach new markets. Companies like Alcoholes del Uruguay have been exporting soybean and canola oil and shipped 11,000 tonnes to Chile and Bangladesh in August 2025,” said Hari Seshasayee, a visiting fellow at the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) and former adviser to Panama’s foreign minister.

He added that expanding production and exports to a market like India, which is the world's largest vegetable oil importer, would create significant opportunities for Uruguay.

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Argentina’s exports

According to Seshasayee, India has been the largest export destination for Argentina's vegetable oils for about two decades, with soybean oil and sunflower oil exports increasing.

"In 2025, half of Argentina's vegetable oil exports went to India. Uruguay's exports to India stand at a minimal $80 million and consist mainly of timber and wood products. If Uruguay begins exporting vegetable oil to India, it would bring an enormous boost to India-Uruguay trade, possibly tripling the country's exports in a very short span of time,” added Seshasayee.

Queries emailed to the spokespersons of Uruguay’s ministry of livestock, agriculture, and fishing (Ministerio de Ganadería, Agricultura y Pesca), India’s agriculture and commerce ministries, and the department of food and public distribution remained unanswered till publishing time.

India imported crude sunflower oil worth $3.25 billion in FY26, down 11.25% from a year earlier, with imports from Argentina surging 158% to $817.57 million. Imports of crude soybean oil rose 12.75% to $5.25 billion in FY26 from $4.66 billion a year earlier, according to data from the commerce ministry.

Argentina accounted for $2.84 billion, or about 54% of India’s total crude soybean oil imports, while Brazil supplied $1.02 billion.

India plans to achieve self-sufficiency in edible oils by FY31 by expanding oil palm plantations and increasing oilseed production from 39 million tonnes to 69.7 million tonnes.

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About the Author

Vijay C Roy

Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.<br><br>Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.

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