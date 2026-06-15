US-Iran peace deal: Hormuz reopening to ease fertilizer supply concerns

Vijay C Roy
2 min read15 Jun 2026, 01:10 PM IST
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In FY25, Oman, Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain together accounted for about 70% of India's fertilizer imports.. (Mint)
Summary
The development is significant for India as it depends heavily on overseas supplies of fertilizers and feedstocks. Industry estimates suggest the country relies on West Asia for around 40% of its fertiizer imports.

The reopening of the Strait of Hormuz following the US-Iran agreement to end the war could provide significant relief to India's fertilizer sector, easing supply concerns and lowering input costs that have weighed on the industry for months.

The sector has been under pressure since tensions in West Asia disrupted trade through Hormuz, a critical route for shipments of urea, ammonia, sulphur and liquefied natural gas (LNG)—key inputs in fertilizer production.

The development is significant for India as it depends heavily on overseas supplies of fertilizers and feedstocks. Industry estimates suggest the country relies on West Asia for around 40% of its fertilizer imports. Domestic manufacturing units have also been facing a shortage of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and ammonia, 80% of which is sourced from the conflict-prone region.

Also Read | US-Iran peace deal eases oil risk premium, supply risks persist

Cost benefits

According to experts, a US-Iran agreement would facilitate smoother energy exports, which would further improve the availability of natural gas and fertilizer feedstocks, potentially reducing global prices for urea and phosphatic fertilizers.

"For the urea segment, imported LNG prices are expected to moderate once the supplies from Qatar resume, which should bring down the cost of domestic production," said Prashant Vasisht, senior vice president and co-group head, corporate ratings, Icra Ltd.

“Global urea prices have already softened as was witnessed in the recent tender opened in India wherein prices have already reached ~$450/mt (tonnes) as China has restarted urea exports,” Vasisht added.

At the peak of the conflict, fertilizer and raw material prices witnessed a sharp spike in the range of 40-100%.

The fertilizer sector accounts for roughly 30% of India’s natural gas consumption, and domestic manufacturing has been squeezed amid the war due to a shortage initially. Lower freight and insurance costs for Gulf shipments would further support the trend.

Also Read | Mint Quick Edit | Relieve the fisc of a runaway fertilizer subsidy burden

India is the world’s second-largest fertilizer consumer, but domestic supply hasn’t kept pace. The country imports about 60% of its diammonium phosphate (DAP) requirement and roughly 15% of its urea and nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium (NPK)-based fertilizer demand, along with intermediates such as rock phosphate, phosphoric acid and potash.

"The US–Iran peace agreement is expected to facilitate smoother supplies of urea, DAP, and NPK fertilizers, said Sanjiv Kanwar, managing director, Yara South Asia, a fertilizer company and provider of environmental solutions. "However, much will depend on how rapidly shipping companies rebuild trust and resume normal operations.”

Rising global fertilizer prices had triggered concerns over a sharp increase in India's subsidy requirements, putting pressure on fiscal resources. A decline in international prices would help contain subsidy expenditure and improve sector profitability simultaneously.

While the government had budgeted for 1.77 trillion fertilizer subsidy bill for the current fiscal year, the department of fertilizers has sought 100% increase to 3.5 trillion earlier, amid rising prices of LNG and raw material imports. The fertilizer subsidy remains one of the largest components of the Centre’s support to the farm sector, with the fertilizer subsidy bill for India crossing 2.17 trillion in FY26.

Meanwhile, the department of fertilizers said the overall stock position of fertilizers in the country remains comfortable for the ongoing kharif 2026 season. For kharif 2026, the requirement has been re-assessed at 38.39 million tonnes. Against this requirement, the current stock as of 11 June is at around 19.57 million tonnes, more than 51% of the total seasonal need. This is significantly higher than the usual stocking level of about 33% seen at this time of year.

About the Author

Vijay C Roy

Vijay C. Roy is a journalist with over 21 years of experience covering various news beats across different organisations such as Business Standard and The Tribune. In the past, he has covered beats such as finance, auto, MSME, commodities, FMCG, pharmaceutical, agriculture, IT/ITES, infrastructure and start-ups. He joined Mint in February 2025, and covers agriculture, food processing, fertilizers, environment and climate change, bringing over two decades of experience reporting on farm policy, food inflation, crop trade, and rural livelihoods.<br><br>Vijay’s areas of reporting include food security and climate change policies, focusing on their impact on different stakeholders and their implications. His expertise lies in simplifying complex agri-economic issues such as edible oil import dependence, cotton and wheat trends, fertiliser subsidies, and climate-related risks. He has covered key developments including global supply disruptions and evolving trade policies, offering both macroeconomic perspective and field-level context. Known for his credible and balanced reporting, he follows a rigorous, fact-based approach that prioritises accuracy and context. He is driven by a commitment to public interest, aiming to make critical agricultural and economic issues accessible while contributing to informed policy and industry discussions.

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