Can soil-less farming revive a Kashmiri rice variety on the verge of extinction?
Summary
- Kashmir's Mushk Budji rice, renowned for its aroma, received a Geographical Indication (GI) tag last year.
Kulgam, Kashmir: Zahoor Ahmad Reshi stands by his field, watching over his crop of Mushk Budji—a fragrant, short-grain rice native to Kashmir. Once a regional staple, this prized rice variety has teetered on the edge of extinction for decades, but Reshi is determined to bring it back. And he's doing it in a way few could have imagined: through vertical, soil-less farming.