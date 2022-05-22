Watch for this week: Monsoon, forex, IPL final

The Indian Premier League's (IPL) 15th edition enters its business end this week, with the final match to be played in Ahmedabad on Sunday. The first qualifier is between table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) and Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday, and the winner will seal its spot in the final. This will be followed by an “eliminator" between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Wednesday. The loser in the first qualifier will get another shot at the final when it plays the winner of the eliminator on Friday. This will then lead us into the final.This is the first season when none of the three most successful teams in IPL history have reached the last four, whereas both the new franchises—LSG and GT—have made it in their first attempt. Jos Buttler and Yuzvendra Chahal of Rajasthan Royals are the top contenders for the orange and purple caps so far, given to the leading run-scorer and wicket-taker.